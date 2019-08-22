PJC Nursing Students Get Masonic Scholarships

Paris Masonic Lodge #27 recently awarded five Paris Junior College Associate Degree Nursing students scholarships of $500 each to assist with the pursuit of their education. Delivering the scholarships were Lodge Worshipful Master Bill Lindsay, Lodge Senior Deacon Brian Ross and Past Lodge Senior Deacon Craig Alston.

“Our students appreciate this assistance,” said PJC Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker. “It means a lot to them to receive these scholarships.”

Students receiving the scholarships were Randa Dennis, Leia Woodrow, Jaslyn Reynolds, Vianna Ross, and Karina Cervantes, all of Paris.

The Paris Masonic Lodge #27 is located at 3150 South Church Street. Funds for the scholarship are raised by the Lodge and matched each year by the Texas Masonic Charities Foundation.

For more information about scholarships at Paris Junior College call 903-782-0425 and about PJC nursing programs call 903-782-0734.