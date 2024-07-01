PJC Offering Coding Camps in Paris, Sulphur Springs and Greenville

Paris Junior College is offering six free, week-long Robotics Coding Camps that take an

interactive approach to designing and coding robots through coding and use of Sphero BOLT and VEX V5 robots. Campers will be presented challenging and innovative concepts in learning, problem solving and analytical skills while fostering an interest in computer coding/programming.

Each one-week, no-cost day camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grade in the 2024-2025 school year or who have completed eighth grade in 2024. The camps will rotate among PJC locations in Paris, Greenville and Sulphur Springs. The first registration deadline is July 2 for the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center camp that begins July 8.

Prioritization of enrollment will be for foster youth, students with disabilities, students from low-income families, and students from populations underserved in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) technical disciplines.

Enrollment is limited, and the application deadline is six days before the first camp date of the session you choose. Go to https://www.parisjc.edu/main/ coding-camp/ for more information and the link to download the application. If all requested documents are not received by the deadline date, the application may not be considered. Parents or guardians will be notified if their child has been selected.

» July 8-12, 2024: PJC – Sulphur Springs Center (Application Deadline: July 2, 2024)

» June 15-19, 2024: Paris Junior College, Paris campus (Application Deadline: July 10, 2024)

» July 22-26, 2024: PJC – Greenville Center (Application Deadline: July 17, 2024)

» July 29 – August 2, 2024: Paris Junior College, Paris campus (Application Deadline: July 24, 2024)

» August 5-9, 2024: PJC – Greenville Center (Application Deadline: July 31, 2024)

» August 12-16, 2024: PJC – Sulphur Springs Center (Application Deadline: August 12-16, 2024)