PJC Offering Laptop Loans For Students

Online registration to continue over Winter Break

Paris Junior College is registering students for both the Winter Mini-Term and the 2021 Spring Semester, and continues a program allowing enrolled students to borrow laptops to help with their studies. While students moved to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, they are welcome on campus for the remainder of this week to take care of registration and other needs, as well as study in the library. A virtual commencement ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 for students graduating this semester.

“PJC offers something for everyone with the Winter Mini-Term and Spring Semester,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “The three-week online courses offered during the Winter Break are perfect for current PJC students and university students home for the break who want to get ahead. We offer many programs in health occupations, which are more critical than ever. We also have high demand programs such as cybersecurity and computer networking, mechatronics, electrician, and criminal justice. We also have the JobReady program online which students may start when they register. This is a great time to add skills for a better career.”

Through JobReady, PJC provides a collection of top-rated corporate learning courses – available via the web and mobile apps – with digital credentials. The new courses cover a wide range of technical skills including AI Development, CNC Lathe production technician project management and Six Sigma programs, many Amazon and Google certifications, and more. This program is available at https://jobready.journeyed.com/parisjc <https://jobready.journeyed.com/parisjc>.

The college will close for Winter Break after Dec. 18 and reopen Jan. 4, 2021 but will be available via email to help students. Those needing to apply to PJC should email apply@parisjc.edu <mailto:apply@parisjc.edu>, those interested in learning more about programs offered or toregister for classes should email counseling@parisjc.edu <mailto:counseling@parisjc.edu> during that time. Space is still available in the residence halls and questions may be sent to housing@parisjc.edu <mailto:housing@parisjc.edu>. Returning students may register through the MyPJC portal.

PJC’s Winter Mini-Term offers three-week online courses. Designed to assist students finish college quickly, the majority of the courses will transfer to a four-year university. Classes start Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 and end on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Offering 8- and 16-week length courses, the Spring 2021 semester begins on Jan. 11, 2021.

After the college opens on Jan. 4, there will be a series of one-and-done registration days at each location: PJC-Greenville Center on Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Paris campus on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will be open on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, and students may still register during the first few days of the semester.