PJC Offering New EKG/ECG Technician Class

Learning how to be certified as an EKG/ECG Technician is a new course being offered by the Paris Junior College Continuing Education Department starting July 12.

The 50-hour course covers safety, compliance and coordinated patient care; EKG/ECG acquisition, including maintenance and electrode placement; and EKG/ECG analysis and interpretation.

Students will also learn the proper way to attach leads for a standard 12-lead EKG/ECG; ambulatory monitoring (utilizing small, portable monitoring devices); stress testing; telemetry and about working with patients who have special considerations. They will also learn of waveform characteristics, how to identify arrhythmias and measure intervals, and more.

The class is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday, from July 12 to August 9. For more information or to register, call 903-782-0447.