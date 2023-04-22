PJC Offering Robotic Coding Camps This Summer

Paris Junior College is again offering a robotics coding camp made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission during June, July and August. The free one-week camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grades in the 2023-24 school year.

The Robotics Coding Camp is designed to allow students to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. By using a snap-together robotics system, students will be able to design, build and code an endless variety of robots; watch code come alive on a physical robot and apply key STEM skills. By familiarizing students with coding, programming sensors and automation, they hone critical computational thinking skills needed to succeed.

To apply, a parent or guardian and the student must complete the application form and a parent or guardian must complete the Permission, Medical & Media Release Form. All forms must be submitted by the deadline of ten (10) days before the first camp date for the chosen session. The forms may be found at https://www.parisjc.edu/ downloads/coding-camp-flyer. pdf. Dates and locations of those camps are:

June 19-23: Paris campus (Deadline: June 9, 2023)

June 26-30: PJC – Sulphur Springs Center (Deadline: June 16, 2023)

July 10-14: PJC – Greenville Center (Deadline: June 30, 2023)

July 17-21: Paris Junior College, Paris campus (Deadline: July 7, 2023)

July 24-28: PJC – Sulphur Springs Center (Deadline: July 14, 2023)

July 31-August 4: PJC – Greenville Center (Deadline: July 21, 2023)

Enrollment is limited and priority is given to foster youth, students with disabilities, students from low income families, and students from populations underserved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Campers will work with Sphero Bolt robots and RVR+ programmable robots each camp day. They’ll be able to take the RVR+ robots home after the camp ends. Those may later be built upon and customized at the family’s discretion.

Camps are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students may be dropped off at 8:45 a.m. and picked up by 3:15 p.m. Submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance; parents or guardians will be notified if their child has been selected.

For questions or additional information, please contact 903-782-0447. The application may be emailed to mpotter@parisjc.edu, faxed to 903-782-0443, or dropped off at the PJC Continuing Education Department in Paris or at the PJC-Greenville or PJC-Sulphur Springs by the deadline of 10 days in advance of each camp’s start.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.

