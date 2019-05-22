PJC Offering Scholarship For a Summer Class Tuition To Graduating Seniors.

Graduating high school seniors in the Paris Junior College service area are eligible for a scholarship covering tuition for a class in either of the five-week Summer I or Summer II semesters. Summer I starts June 3 and Summer II begins July 10.

Generous donors to the PJC Memorial Foundation make possible the scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Delta, Lamar, Hunt, Hopkins and Red River counties, plus those from Honey Grove and Fannindel. Students may take either a core academic class to transfer and save money, or a workforce class leading to a great career.

“PJC offers a great education with small class sizes and personalized attention from experienced instructors, “ said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “That is a big part of why more than two-thirds of all students graduating with bachelor degrees have community college hours as part of that degree.”

The online scholarship application is at http://www.parisjc.edu/scholarships. High school seniors wanting the summer class scholarship should enter “graduating senior 2019” in the scholarship application box that asks for “semester/year to attend PJC.”

Registration is going on now for summer classes. For questions or more information contact Amie Cato at 903-782-0425 or acato@parisjc.edu or Sheila Reece at 903-782-0211 or sreece@parisjc.edu.