PJC Offering Two Nights of Free Music April 25-26

The Paris Junior College Music Department is holding free back-to-back musical evenings on Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26.

Monday at 7 p.m. is the voice, piano and guitar student recital in the Music Building’s Shaw Recital Hall. Students Katela Amador, Elizabeth Guillory, Cesar Rivera, Isaac Vaughan, and Rebekah Veien will perform.

“PJC music students will perform Classical works on Monday evening,” said Dr. Michael Holderer, PJC Music Instructor. “The PJC Choir will present an evening of song, featuring music from the Renaissance to the Contemporary.”

Tuesday’s concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the DeShong Chapel. Students include Rhea Tabora as well as those performing the previous evening in the recital.

Concert selections include “Heidenröslein,” by Franz Schubert; “Il Tormentato,” by Giovanni Gastoldi; “O Esca Viatorum,” by Michael Haydn; “Past Time with Good Company,” and “Helas Madame,” by Henry VIII; “Benedictus,” by Antonio Caldara; “Danny Boy,” Arr.; “Regina Caeli,” by Charles Gounod; “Ave Verum,” by W.A. Mozart; and “Adoramus te Christe,” by Ignoto.