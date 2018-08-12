PJC-Offers LEAP Academy Classes

City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
7 hours ago

 

 

 

Fall registration is open with Paris Junior College’s Adult Education Department for a series of free LEAP Academy classes in Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, and Red River counties.

A LEAP Academy is for those who did not finish high school and need their GED or HiSET to advance their careers, want to learn English, or are interested in career pathways.

The first session starts on August 13 in Paris.

The second session will begin on August 27 in Sulphur Springs, and more will be scheduled soon in the other counties.

Preregistration is required, and seats fill up quickly. Registration is fast and easy, and classes are available morning, evening, and online. The LEAP Academy includes college and career readiness preparation, computer and financial literacy classes, and free GED test vouchers for qualifying students.

For more information or to register for a LEAP Academy, contact the Adult Education Department at 903-782-0424 or adulted@parisjc.edu.

