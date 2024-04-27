PJC Offers Two Free Musical Evenings

Back-to-back free musical events are being held by Paris Junior College on Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and 30, in the Shaw Recital Hall at 7 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

The Spring Voice, Guitar, and Piano Student Recital, led by Dr. Michael Holderer, PJC Music Faculty, is Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Voice students and the pieces performed include: Sunimol Geetha, “Amor Ch’attendi” by Giulio Caccini; Bobbie-Lynn Dyer, “Die Lotusblume” by Schumann; Ryan Smith*, “If I Loved You”, by Rodgers and Hammerstein from “Carousel”; Addison Brown*, “When He Sees Me”, by Sara Bareillis from “Waitress”; Sarah Curtis*, “Ach Ich fuhls”, by Mozart from “Die Zauberflöte” and “Almost Real”, by Jason Robert Brown from “The Bridges of Madison County”; and Alex Fowzer, “Du bist die Ruh”, by Schubert. (* Voice students of Music Faculty Alaina Downing.)

Alex Fowzer will perform “Italiana” by anonymous on the guitar.

Piano students and the pieces they will perform include:

Eadward Grimes, “Minuet in G-major” by J.S. Bach and “Minuet in A-minor” by Krieger; Chloe Walter, “Song of the Beach” by Pallett; Chloe Easton, “Rondo alla Turca” by Mozart; Elizabeth Guillory, “Prelude in G-minor” by Rachmaninoff and “Deux Arabesques” by Debussy; and Casey Reineche, “Pastiche” by various.

Returning to the Shaw Recital Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 will be the PJC Choir, led by PJC Music Faculty Alaina Downing.

“The choir will perform works from the 16th to the 21st century in English, Italian, Latin, and Swahili,” said Downing, “as well as poetry by Rudyard Kipling and Jonathan Talburg set to sublime music by Eric Whitacre and Matthew Lyon-Hazzard.”

PJC students in the choir are Addison Brown, Sarah Curtis, Emma Davis, Suminol Geetha, Elizabeth Guillory, Alexandrea Meek, Casey Reiniche, and Ryan Smith.