PJC Opens Remote Registration For Summer Classes

Registration is now open at Paris Junior College for the May mini-term and other summer semesters. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college continues to operate in a remote environment but those wishing to register may contact the college by email or phone. PJC is also offering a scholarship covering tuition for one Summer I or Summer II class to all graduating high school seniors in the five-county PJC service area.

“We encourage students to go ahead and begin the registration process now,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, “since the College is operating remotely the process may take a little longer than normal.”

New students who have yet to apply to PJC should contact pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu <mailto:pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu> or call 903-782-0425; returning students may sign up for classes by contacting counseling@parisjc.edu <mailto:counseling@parisjc.edu> or calling 903-782-0426 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.

Summer terms now open for registration include the three weeks all-online Summer Mini-Term (May 18 – June 5), a 12-week Summer Long Term (May 18 – Aug. 14), a 10-week Summer Extended Term (June 1 – Aug. 14), and a five-week Summer I Semester (June 1 – July 7) or Summer II Semester (July 8 – Aug. 14). Within the internet and physical location lists, courses are grouped by term/semester and may be viewed at www.parisjc.edu/schedule <http://www.parisjc.edu/schedule>.

Graduating high school seniors from Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, and Red River counties, and those from the Fannindel and Honey Grove school districts in Fannin County qualify for a scholarship covering tuition for one Summer I or Summer II class. Many courses from the State of Texas Academic Core are available for transfer to the university, as well as workforce courses for those wanting to gain skills to start a career.

The online scholarship application is at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships <http://www.parisjc.edu/scholarships>. High school seniors wanting the summer class scholarship should enter “graduating senior 2020” in the scholarship application box that asks for “semester/year to attend PJC.” Those with questions may submit them to acato@parisjc.edu <mailto:acato@parisjc.edu> or sreece@parisjc.edu <mailto:sreece@parisjc.edu>.

While many courses are already available online for the summer terms, there are still many unknowns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Those courses listed as face-to-face courses by location may be changed to online at a later date. All students will be kept up-to-date with Dragon Alerts, through DragonMail, or by checking http://www.parisjc.edu/covid-19 <http://www.parisjc.edu/covid-19>.