PJC Opens Virtual “Pyro PlayFest: A Few of Our Favorites”

Finding comfort in the familiar, Paris Junior College opened a limited virtual run of the “Seventh New Works Festival: Pyro Playfest – A Few of Our Favorites” Thursday. The free festival will be available on the PJC YouTube channel until Sunday, May 2, at 5:30 pm.

The playfest features original works that actors have not previously performed. While in-person performances are not currently allowed due to the pandemic, each play has been filmed live on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater and compiled into a single video.

“What connects everything is that these playwrights have written for us in the past,” said PJC Drama Instructor and Festival Director William L. Walker. “We invited our favorites to come back and submit whatever they created, and we picked a show from among the ones they sent us. Also, everyone involved is tied to PJC; they’re either PJC students, alumni, or supporters.”

Plays and associated casts members include:

“Cheerleaders and Cheeseburgers,” by Rex McGregor

A coach encourages two cheerleaders to eat healthily, but she meets stern resistance.

Directed by: Hunter Anderson

Miss Jacobs – Annabel Doss

Amber – Sarah Elizabeth Cadle

Mandy – Maddy Stuckey

“Remembrance,” by Spencer O’Connor

Two people with a strange connection arrive too early for funeral services.

Directed by: William L. Walker

Man – David Forward

Woman – Annabel Doss

“The Weird Sisters Go, Rogue,” by Dwayne Yancey

The witches from “Macbeth” start rehearsing a performance of Shakespeare’s play, then get different ideas.

Directed by: William L. Walker

First Witch – Robyn R. Huizinga

Second Witch – Lisa Martin

Third Witch – Amy Clark Braswell Burrows

“It’s Just Zoom,” by Donna Latham

Viv, the owner of Its Just Brunch, adapts to social distancing to connect her client Zoe with prospective dates. Adaptation and resilience for the win!

Directed by: Connor Kirkley

Zoe – Maddy Stuckey

Viv – Sarah Elizabeth Cadle

Todd – Kaleb Speakman

Crockett – David Forward

“Beautiful Strangers,” by Brad Nies

A docudrama depicts the shocking murder that brutally outed closeted Hollywood legend Ramon Novarro; Warning: Play contains adult themes.

Directed by: Brandon McCormick

Edward Weber – Will Walker

Ramon Novarro – Daniel Martinez

“Birdseed,” by Matthew Weaver

Actual excerpts from actual reviews of actual birdseed on Amazon.

Directed by: Kaleb Speakman

#1 – Connor Kirkley

#2 – Hunter Anderson

#3 – Annabel Doss

Chorus – Brandon McCormick

“Curse of the Wagging Tongue” by Eoin Carney

A Private Investigator who struggles with privacy finds true love.

Warning: Play contains adult themes and some adult language.

Directed by: Robyn R. Huizinga

Private Dick – Connor Kirkley

Dame #1 – Brandon Mccormick

Dame #2 – Kaleb Speakman

Dame #3 – Hunter Anderson

PlayFest Crew: PJC drama scholarship students

Michelle Wood, Director of the Wesley Center at PJC, will handle videography and editing of the plays.

For more information on the Playfest or drama scholarships at Paris Junior College, you can click email drama@parisjc.edu. To see the limited-time video performance, go to https://www.youtube.com/c/parisjuniorcollegesince1924.