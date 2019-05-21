PJC President Receives National Honor Society Award

Four Paris Junior College students from the Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa joined thousands of fellow members in Orlando, Fla., for the PTK International Convention, Catalyst, and were able to see PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin recognized with a national award.

The students were Olga Bonilla, Sophia Cunningham, John Martinez, and Rachael Whetstone. Also attending PTK club advisors Melissa Arnold and Trina Lubbe. Arnold received the Horizon Award for new advisors who complete the Five Star Advisor Curriculum.

Dr. Anglin was one of 15 community college presidents chosen nationwide to receive the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction. This award is given to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students at their colleges.

“It was an honor to be recognized,” said Dr. Anglin, “but the most special thing was that the nomination originated from our students.”

Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over the course of their career. It is Phi Theta Kappa’s most prestigious award for community college presidents and is named in honor of the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, PTK’s longest-serving Board of Directors Chair and a founder and long-time president of Highline Community College in Washington.

Lasting three days, the conference offered educational forums for students and advisors on PTK history and information on transferring to university. PJC students were able to attend workshops on managing their digital footprint, scholarship resumes, team leadership, financial challenges, stress management, building portfolios, and much more.

Keynote speakers included Mel Robbins, motivational speaker and author of “The Five Second Rule,” and celebrity chef Jeff Henderson, author of “If You Can See It, You Can Be It.”