PJC Receives Full Re-Accreditation For Its ADN Program

With nursing demand at an all-time high, Paris Junior College is pleased to have received full re-accreditation for its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) Board of Commissioners, meeting all six standards.

According to a recent article from Texas Public Radio, by 2030 Texas will experience a labor deficit of 71,000 nurses. PJC has two nursing programs and a nurse aide program to meet the demand: the Enhanced Nurse Aide which can be completed in one semester, and the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) and LVN to ADN programs that may each be completed in 12 months.

Articulation (transfer) agreements are another way PJC works to meet the region’s demand for nurses. The College has a longstanding articulation agreement with the University of Texas – Arlington for students wanting a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). In 2018, PJC signed an articulation agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce allowing PJC students to take all but 30 hours of classes from PJC before transferring to the BSN program at TAMU-C.

“Paris Junior College offers students an opportunity to receive an excellent nursing education without leaving home,” said PJC Director of Nursing Stephanie Parker, “and provides the community with high-quality nurses.”

PJC is taking applications for the LVN program now through February 14 — and will take applications for the LVN to ADN program applications from March 1 through May 15. Completed applications are accepted by appointment – January through February for the LVN program and May through June for the LVN to ADN program. The LVN program starts in the Summer I semester (June 1) and the LVN to ADN program begins in the fall semester (August 24).

For more information on the nursing programs at PJC, contact Stephanie Parker at sparker@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0246.