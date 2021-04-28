PJC Regents Approve New Internet Service

Though Paris Junior College was aware that internet service provided through the NETnet consortium of 15 East Texas colleges and universities was slated to end in 2022, a legal ruling affecting the Federal Trade Commission forced PJC to find a new provider much sooner.

At the Monday, April 26, 2021 meeting, the Regents approved the selection of Lone Star Education and Research Network (LEARN) to provide internet service to PJC locations in Paris, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs. While costing the College slightly more, the new service will include redundant circuits not currently available, thus improving reliability.

In other business, the Regents:

• Approved McLanahan and Holmes LLP to conduct the 2020-2021 audit of PJC and the PJC Memorial Foundation.

• Approved the re-sale of 24 properties bid-off to the City of Paris.

“These lots weren’t sold at the sale on the courthouse steps,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “They will go to the highest bidder and be put back on the tax rolls.”

• As part of the President’s Report, regents learned that current funding bills in the Texas Legislature would cut PJC funding by about $1.1 million. PJC would be one of 32 Texas community colleges currently slated to lose funding. The Texas Association of Community Colleges is requesting an additional $46 million to prevent such cuts. PJC was cut $1 million over the last biennium.

Regents were also updated on Student Achievement Targets. They will remain largely the same since they are tied to success points and funding. The state merged reading and writing into one target so that update will be made.

• Accepted the hiring of Mechatronics Instructor Jeff Frankland effective March 29, and the resignations of SBDC Business Recovery Advisor Ronica Ingram effective April 2 and Associate Degree Nursing Instructor Melinda Garrett effective August 31.