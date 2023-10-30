PJC Regents Consider Interim President

At the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Paris Junior College Board of Regents, the contract with the Association of Community College Trustees to conduct a presidential search was approved, as was a motion to have the board president, Curtis Fendley, prepare a contract for an interim president and discuss the position with the candidate interviewed earlier in the meeting. These actions follow the announcement by Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President, at the September board meeting that she would be leaving at year end.

In other business, the Board:

• Received a financial update from Controller Debra Craig, including an explanation of the change to state funding from HB 8. The college used to receive funding over 10 months. Now, state appropriations come three times: half in October, and a quarter in February and June. Extra steps will be taken to ensure stable cash flow throughout the year.

• After considering bids received for asbestos removal and demolition for Masters Apartments, the board accepted the bid of $448,500 from Headstrong Environmental for asbestos abatement and the bid of Lloyd Nabors of $177,500 for demolition.

• Approved the Basic Safety Plan, Continuity of Operations Plan and Active Threat Annex, as required annually. The inclusion of a train derailment annex in Sulphur Springs was the only substantive change from the previous year.

• Reviewed the proposed 2024-2025 Academic Calendar dates from Vice President of Academic Studies Rob Stanley. The calendar was approved, including a one-time closure of PJC for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

• Heard a report on Student Achievement Targets. Due to changes from the State of Texas, goals were adjusted last year. The report goes back to the fall of 2021.

• Received a report on Low Enrollment Programs from Dr. Michael Erny, Vice President of Workforce Development.

• Received an update on softball field construction and the process.

• Heard that fall 2nd 8-week term enrollment is up 3.8 percent in contact hours and 5.71 percent in head count from a year ago.

• Updated on events including the Halloween Carnival on Oct. 31, Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, President’s Reception on Nov. 3, and Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon, Hall of Honor Induction, and men’s and women’s basketball games with the crowning of the King and Queen at halftime of the men’s game on Nov. 4.

• Accepted the employment of James Evenson, Information Technology Server/Desktop Integration Technician effective Oct. 16, Dean of Business and Industry Development Dean Eric Lewis, effective Nov. 6, and Aviation Technology Faculty/Program Coordinator, effective Oct. 16; and the resignation of Licensed Vocational Nursing Faculty Amanda Jackson effective Oct. 2.