PJC Regents Keep COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place

Facing uncertainties about the aftereffects of Spring Break and more virulent strains of COVID-19, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents voted to maintain current safety protocols at their meeting on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The issue of continuing mandatory masks and social distancing will be reevaluated after the Spring semester ends in May.

“We don’t know what the next three weeks after Spring Break will bring,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We need to get through this semester and keep everyone safe.”

In other business, the Regents:

• Received a financial report showing that PJC continues to have more revenue than expenses.

• Authorized continuation of local charitable giving through the United Way by opting out of the State Employee Charitable Contribution Campaign. This ensures that local donations are spent locally.

• Adopted a price increase of 3.5 percent for the meal contract with Aramark for 2021-2022.

• Accepted an increase of $60 in Room and Board rates for 2021-2022. The existing Room and Board rate for Thompson and Hatcher Halls is $2,540 and the rate for the South Campus Residence Hall is $2,740. Starting in the Fall 2021 semester, the new Room and Board rates will be $2,600 and $2,800, respectively.

• Accepted changes to 2021-2022 course fees for the 2021-2022 year. The majority relate to the nursing program and reflect changes to HESI testing and simulation lab packets.

• Received an update on the CARES Act/CRRSAA Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund I and II. While spending guidelines continue to be updated, PJC has spent about $1.7 million from first round stimulus funding on students and approved institutional costs. In the second round, PJC was awarded more than $5 million to be reimbursed after approved expenditures. A proposed third round would bring PJC additional funding. At this time, PJC must spend funding from the first two rounds by June 30, 2021. Though guidance has been modified and continues to change, PJC has spent funds on things clearly linked to COVID-19, such as face masks and plexiglass shields, and technology for items such as laptops that students may check out.

“We feel very comfortable with everything that we have spent money on so far,” said Dr. Anglin. “We’ve been very conservative with what we’ve spent funds on.”

• Renewed faculty contracts and accepted the reassignment of Maria Nava as Upward Bound Advisor effective March 15; the resignation of Licensed Vocational Nursing Instructor Casey Escobedo and the retirements of History Instructor Lisa Johnson, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Mark Mallory and English Instructor Diann Mason, all effective August 31.