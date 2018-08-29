PJC Regents Meet

The 2018-2019 Paris Junior College budget approved this week by the Board of Regents reflects an increase from the previous year due to a projected increase in the federal financial aid pass-through.

After learning of the financial aid increase, the Board of Regents gave final approval to a budget totaling $34,543,871.

“We anticipate more Pell grants to students, and that is the major increase over last year’s budget,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin.

Prior to the regular board meeting, the Regents held a hearing on the proposed tax rate of $0.085, unchanged from the previous year. No public comment was received. A second public hearing will be held at noon on September 10.

In other business, the Regents: