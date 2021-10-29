PJC Regents Receive Overview of Training Options

At their monthly meeting Monday evening, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents received an overview of non-credit training options provided by the Continuing Education Department from Vice President of Workforce Education John Spradling.

In the area of workforce development, non-credit courses are divided into health, business, industry, and childcare sectors. Community service includes topics such as art, cooking, driver’s education, Kids College, and preparation for tests such as ACT/SAT or GRE. Customized training provides what a business or industry needs based on their individual requirements. JobReady offers online digital credentials that meet top-rated corporate needs in such areas as business, management, technology, career readiness, and skilled trades.

“An example of what we do is a recent request from Atmos Energy to expand truck driving training for them,” said Spradling. “We had provided similar training to them previously and COVID began to impact that. They’ve asked us to come back and provide more drivers for them. Training more truck drivers is the easiest way to impact logistics right now. As you know there are all those boats sitting off of California and the reason for that is the lack of physical trucks and operators to get in and out of the port.”

“We’re teaching truck driving in Paris, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “We’re filling every class.”

In other business, the Regents:

• Recommended Ed McCraw as the College’s nominee for the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors.

• Approved increasing the testing fee for the HESI A2 from $45 to $50 and for the Mobility Testing from $60 to $65. The increase defrays the increased costs PJC must pay.

• Approved a contingency fee contract with Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett, PD for collection of delinquent taxes owed to the College.

• Received an overview of SACSCOC Section 5 on Administration and Organization. This continues a series of overviews on different requirements for the College to continue its accreditation.

• Reviewed 2021 performance measures that show the College met its estimates.

• Approved a report on the Safety Audit required every three years to the Texas Safety Center.

• Received the President’s Report on upcoming PJC events including a Halloween Carnival at Noyes Stadium from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Homecoming events include the President’s Reception on Friday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and the Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Love Civic Center.