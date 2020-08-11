" /> PJC Registration – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

PJC Registration

3 hours ago

 

The PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus is open and advisors are on hand to register students for the fall semester. Above, PJC Advisor Angela Ellis, left, assists Kylie Spencer of Sulphur Springs as she completes her paperwork for the fall. Arena registration will be held at all three PJC campuses on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Arena registration will be held again at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call the campus at 903-885-1232 for more information.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     