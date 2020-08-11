PJC Registration

The PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus is open and advisors are on hand to register students for the fall semester. Above, PJC Advisor Angela Ellis, left, assists Kylie Spencer of Sulphur Springs as she completes her paperwork for the fall. Arena registration will be held at all three PJC campuses on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Arena registration will be held again at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call the campus at 903-885-1232 for more information.