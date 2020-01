PJC Registration

U.S. Army veteran Michael Harvey of Paris completes registration for his first semester at Paris Junior College with assistance from Academic Advisor Misty McMikel. Harvey signed up for PJC’s Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology program. Spring semester classes start Monday, Jan. 13. Registration continues all this week, with a special one-and-done registration day in the Rheudasil Learning Center on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information call 903-782-0425.

The one and done registration day for the PJC – Sulphur Springs Center is Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.