PJC Releases Certified List of Spring Graduates  

Paris Junior College is pleased to release the certified roll of graduates from the spring graduation ceremony of May 7, 2021.
Texas students receiving associate degrees (by city):
Brashear: Rachael Dotson, Jocelyn Helterbrand
Commerce: Hunter Atkins
Como: Kayla Harris, Erica Lawwill
Cooper: Mitchell Green, Joseph Manners, Brayden Watkins, Amani Whitaker
Cumby: Kamryn Hall, Rylee Krotky, Lucero Osornio, Andrea Resendiz, Kobe Robertson, Sydney Spillers
Ladonia: Nikki Conner
Lake Creek: Rhalie Weathers
Point: Lacey Dejarneatt
Saltillo Cayce Parris
Sulphur Bluff: Emily Guajardo
Sulphur Springs: Adrian Banuelos, Clayton Brandenburgh, Alexandra Dixon, Joanna Duran, Samuel Earle, Leslie Garcia, Skylar Goldsmith, Carrah Griffith, Jessica Hatley, Sydnee Hawkins, Jessica Hoelscher, Jordan Holland, Cason Jones, America Luna, Cassie Martin, Amanda McGowin, Alexandria Price, Joselyne Sanchez Ambriz, Ronald Smith, Caleb Wyatt, Jaci Wyatt
Students from Texas receiving certificates (by city):
Campbell: Armando Catalan, Ellie White
Commerce: John Cross, Eliud Najera
Cooper: Hayley Kaiser, Joseph Manners
Dike: Jordan Carter
Emory: Ty Nichols
Pickton: David Palacios
Saltillo: John Beadle
Sulphur Springs: Cody Belz, Erik Heukels, Chay Jackson, Kennedy Lee, Joseph Leos, Christian Marshall, Jonathan Musa-Parramore, Gregory Nottingham, Jack Smith, Ronald Smith, Geoffrey Stewart
Sumner: Nicholas McCloud, Sydney Neuse, Sara Sexton, Derek Tye
Winnsboro: Christy Carden, Sherry West
Wolfe City: Brooke Morgan