PJC Releases Certified Roll of 2020 Sulphur Springs Campus Spring Graduates

Paris Junior College is pleased to release the certified roll of graduates from the spring graduation ceremony of May 22, 2020, that was held virtually.

Students from area receiving associate degrees:

Commerce: Austin Driver, Ashley Flanagan

Como: Elaine Scaff

Cooper: Harley Briggs, D’nasha Henderson, Whitney Watson

Cumby: Colby Lindsey

Dike: John Hammer

Emory: Misty Mattson

Klondike: Matthew Nesom

Ladonia: Hannah Cantrell

Mt. Pleasant: Lucas Rolf

Pickton: Yaquelin Diaz

Sulphur Springs: Fressia Alvarado, Olga Bonilla, Tyler Harris, John Koonce, Beverly Luna, Federico Muro, Ayana Pryor, Chastity Pyron, Miracle Ramon, Hannah Van Vleet, Bennie Whetstone, Autumn Wilson

Sumner: Sadie Froese, Grace Hignight, Sara Sexton

West Tawakoni: Pathik Bhakta

Wills Point: Mariely Aguillon

Yantis: Lanie Smith, Laura Willits

Students from area receiving certificates included:

Campbell: Leslie Hines

Como: Marco Gonzalez

Cooper: Ashley Myers, Racheal Vaughn

Dike: Melissa Carrell

Klondike: Mikka Blevins

Lone Oak: Meagan Moore

Point: James Kiser

Sulphur Springs: Fressia Alvarado, Cindy Aranda, Alexandria Chancellor, Johnathan Stevenson

Wolfe City: Maci Ferguson