PJC Sends Seven to 2023 All Star Game

Breaking all recent records, the Paris Junior College baseball program is sending seven players to the Texas New Mexico Junior College All Star Game being played Friday and Saturday, September 22-23, at Dallas Baptist University.

“We’re excited for this group,” said PJC Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Clay Cox, “they obviously had a strong freshman year and that’s why they’ve been selected to play in the All Star game by the coaches across the conference. It’s our largest group in the time we’ve had here. This is a group that looks to go out and compete and show well for us.”

The sophomores representing PJC are pitcher Carson Blakely of Hallsville; infielder/outfielder Jackson Braun of Spring; infielder Preston Gamster of Dallas; infielder Ethan Guerra of Olathe, Kansas; pitcher Caleb Jameson of Paris; pitcher Garrett Villa of La Porte; and outfielder Ashten Wong of Frisco.

PJC will play for the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV East team at Dallas Baptist University against Region 5 West at 12:30 p.m. Friday and against Region 5 North at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The games will be streamed on https://tsbnsports.com/. To see more information on PJC’s six athletic teams, go to www.parisjc.edu/athletics.

Photo cutline: PJC baseball is sending seven sophomores to play in the TXNMJC All Star game this week. From left are Ashten Wong, Jackson Braun, Caleb Jameson, Garrett Villa, Carson Blakely, Preston Gamster, and Ethan Guerra.