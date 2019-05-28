PJC Shows Strong Comparable Financial Position

Paris Junior College Board of Regents were pleased to learn at their recent meeting that PJC met all financial indicators contained in the annual Texas Community College Financial Condition Analysis.
“PJC’s financial conditions analysis looks really good,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, who also mentioned that the college was required to provide the report to the regents annually.
In other actions, the Board of Regents:
- Received a financial report from Controller Keitha Carlton, showing the college is in a strong cash position and on track for budgeted revenue and expenditures.
- Approved the audit engagement letter to retain McClanahan Holmes for the annual audit of Paris Junior College and the PJC Memorial Foundation.
- Reviewed Workforce Training Center parking lot paving bids and approved selection of J&L Paving to do the work with a bid of $148,405.
- Accepted Texas Association of School Board’s Local Policy Update 36 to the governing policies of the college.
- Set the annual budget workshop for July 8 at 5:30 p.m.
- Received the President’s Report, including a legislative update that it appears the funding will be available for the TC3 consortium for the college’s student information systems software and NETnet, which provides PJC internet services.
- Accepted the resignation of Financial Aid Veteran Specialist Jennifer Moloney effective May 31 and the retirement of Student Success Coach/ADA Coordinator Linetta de la Peña effective September 30.