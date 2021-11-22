PJC Soccer Player Signs With UNT

Paris Junior College soccer player Rachel Roebuck of Royse City has signed to continue her education and play career in North Texas.

Roebuck was impressed with the university in Denton.

“UNT is a beautiful campus and offers a lot for the students,” Roebuck said. “I knew immediately UNT was where I wanted to further my education and soccer career. I am very grateful for this opportunity and will make the most of it.”

Fernando Arellano, PJC Women’s and Men’s Soccer Coach, praised Roebuck for exceeding academically and athletically.

“Rachel is a one-of-a-kind student-athlete any coach would wish to have as part of their team,” Arellano said. “Success, drive, and commitment are a part of her, as well as leadership. She gives 120 percent on and off the field. I am extremely proud of her and excited to watch her play at the next level. I know she will dominate the field.”

Roebuck has ties in Lamar County as her grandmother, Kay Miller, was a nursing instructor for many years at PJC. Roebuck will also make memories of PJC with her.

“PJC has given me a great education and lifelong friends,” Roebuck said, “and has helped me grow as a person and a player. The classes helped prepare me for the academics at a university, and the coaches from this year challenged me and set me up for success at the next level.”

For more information about PJC soccer, contact farellano@parisjc.edu.