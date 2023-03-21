Hess Lawn Mower Header
PJC Sports Update For March 21

In non-conference play Monday, PJC Softball mauled Western Texas College in Game 1, 24-1. PJC collected four doubles and four home runs, including two grand slams. Abigail Padilla and Kelsey Keierleber each had monster slams, piling up eight and four RBIs, respectively. NL’s Jaycie Hall got the win. Hall pitched two scoreless before handing the ball to Samantha Puente for the final three innings.

Game 2 was more competitive, but PJC took the 3-1 victory. Grace Pippin was the winning pitcher, throwing 2 1/3 in relief of starter Angelina Leal. Jaycie Hall threw two innings for the save. Western Texas pitcher, Emma Duncan, went six innings and struck out 11 in the loss. PJC’s Julianna Rosas took Duncan deep in the 6th inning. Rosas was 2-2 with 2 RBI in Game 2.

PJC Softball has a conference doubleheader at home vs. the Trinity Valley Cardinals on Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

