PJC Sports Update for March 23rd

After sweeping the doubleheader with the Northeast Texas CC Eagles, the PJC Dragons improved to 23-9 on the year and 9-7 in the conference. However, the Dragons made quick work of the Eagles, defeating them 9-3 in Game 1 and 10-2 in the mercy rule-shortened Game 2. PJC is second in the East Division of NJCAA Region 14, behind Navarro’s 10-8 conference record.

On the day, PJC blasted four doubles and solo home runs by Barrett Riebock and Harrison Griffith. The Dragon offense also collected 12 walks and four hit-by-pitches. Four PJC pitchers combined to stifle the Eagle bats.

PJC Baseball travels to Corsicana on Saturday for a doubleheader vs. the Navarro Bulldogs. Game 1 is at 1:00 pm, with Game 2 following.