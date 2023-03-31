PJC Sports Update For March 31

The PJC Dragons’ softball team swept their doubleheader with Kilgore College Thursday, 4-1 and 4-3, and now has an eight-game winning streak.

Game 1 started with power on both sides of the ball, with PJC’s Jaycie Hall striking out the side in the top of the 1st and Mariah Vasquez smashing a 2-run moonshot to the right in the bottom of the 1st to give PJC a 2-0 lead that they never relinquished. Vasquez was 2-4 at the plate with a home run and 2 RBIs, and Mei Lopez went 3-3 with 2 RBIs for the Dragons. Hall went seven innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out nine.

In Game 2, Kilgore led 1-0 after the first. However, PJC’s Tatum Waller tied the game with a leadoff home run in the second. Kilgore regained the lead in the third with a leadoff home run of their own. PJC’s Skylar Vest singled in Kate Rainey in the bottom of the seventh to knot the game at two and push the game into extra innings. Kilgore quickly responded with a solo home run in the top of the eighth and led 4-3. However, the Dragons would have the last say in the game. PJC’s Grace Pippin led off with a double to right field. After a bunt and an error, PJC softball had Pippin on third and Hailey Evans on second, with Mariah Vasquez coming to the plate. Vasquez drove in both Dragons on a sharply hit ground ball to center, walking it off 4-3 for PJC Softball. Pippin was in the circle for PJC, going eight innings and striking out five.

PJC Softball is back in action on Saturday with a home doubleheader vs. Bossier Parish. The games are at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.