PJC Sports Update For Monday March 27

Paris Junior College Softball had a conference doubleheader with the Trinity Valley Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. PJC earned the sweep winning both games by run rule (12-4 and 11-1), as they hammered the Cardinal pitching all day.

The Dragon offense exploded in the first inning of Game 1, launching three home runs into the treetops. PJC led 6-0 after the first and never looked back. The Cardinals scored 4 in the 5th, cutting the PJC lead to 10-4. Paris sophomore Kelsey Keierleber stepped to the plate in the fifth with Abigail Padilla on first base. Keierleber promptly walked it off with a 2-run missile to the left. She went 4-4 with 3 RBIs to lead the Dragons. Sophomore Jaycie Hall won the complete game, allowing four runs on six hits over five innings.

The Dragon offense kept things rolling into Game 2 as they jumped out to an 11-0 lead, knocking the Cardinal starter, a Texas Tech transfer, out of the game in the 1st inning. PJC’s Kelsey Keierleber was at it again as she hammered a grand slam in the first inning to lead the offensive onslaught. She went 2-3 with 4 RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman Grace Pippin went the distance in the circle for PJC. The tall righty kept the Cardinal hitters off balance throughout the game, surrendering one run on three hits over five innings while striking out two.

PJC Softball travels on Wednesday for a conference doubleheader with Kilgore College at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.