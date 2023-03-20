PJC Sports Update

It was Alumni Day at Hub Hollis Field on Saturday for a doubleheader vs. No. 10 Joliet College (Illinois). A local product, Caleb Jameson, started Game 1 for the Dragons. The lefty scattered three hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out 11. Jackson Braun first got the Dragons on the board with a triple that scored Barrett Riebock. The Dragons added five more runs in the second, two of which came on a mammoth home run by 1st baseman Braden Benton, and the Dragons led 8-0 after two. Benton had 4 RBIs as PJC cruised to a 10-3 win.

Game 2 was a heartbreaker for the Dragons as they lost the lead late in a 12-11 defeat. PJC went ahead 11-10 in the 6th inning of the back-and-forth game on Jackson Braun’s RBI double. However, PJC sent a position player to the mound in the 7th, and Joliet took the lead for good with a 2-run shot to the right.

PJC plays a conference doubleheader vs. Northeast Texas CC on Wednesday at the Hub. The first game is at 1:00, with the second game to follow.

PJC Softball swept their doubleheader with Northeast Texas CC on Saturday. North Lamar grad, Jaycie Hall, threw a complete game shutout in Game 1. Hall struck out ten and only allowed one hit. Julianna Rosas hit a solo home for PJC in the 2nd en route to the 2-0 win.

Grace Pippin started in the circle for PJC in Game 2. The freshman right-hander went five innings and only allowed one run. Mei Lopez powered the PJC offense, going yard in the 4th inning. NTCC scored 4 in the 7th, but PJC softball held on for the 6-5 win.

PJC softball is back in action with a home doubleheader scheduled vs. Western Texas College on Monday at noon and 2:00 pm.