The fall exhibit of Paris Junior College art student works opens Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with awards and a reception. Both the reception and exhibit will be in the Foyer Gallery, Art Building, on the southeastern corner of the campus with entry from Collegiate Dr. Included in the show, are drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, and multi-dimensional pieces. The exhibit is open daily to the public from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm through Thursday, Dec. 8.