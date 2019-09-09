PJC Student Wins Honor Society Scholarship

Hard work paid off for Paris Junior College student Kareyn Hellmann recently when she received the Dr. Yolanda Romero STAR Scholarship from the Texas Region of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. Hellmann is a member of the Beta Zeta chapter of PTK, and is finishing a year serving as president of the chapter.

“I submitted an application telling about myself, the things I’ve done with PTK and volunteering in general,” said Hellmann, “the activities I’ve done and awards received. I also wrote essays about my personal experiences and who I am.”

Thirteen PTK members from across Texas received STAR scholarships in varying amounts; Hellmann was one of only two awarded $1,000, the highest bracket available.

“I was very happy, proud and grateful to the amazing people who wrote me letters of recommendation,” said Hellmann. “I cannot have been prouder for Paris Junior College, for myself, and for our Beta Zeta Chapter of PTK.”

Hellmann said she is majoring in journalism and plans to go into public relations.

“Karen has worked very diligently on the different scholarship opportunities that are associated with PTK and she has been a great role model for other students,” said PTK advisor and Geology Instructor Trina Lubbe. “Her hard work has very clearly paid off and I’m very proud of her.”

The scholarship was created to honor Dr. Yolanda Romero, the first Mexican-American woman to earn a Ph.D. in history from a Texas institution (and the 13th in the United States). She taught at North Lake College in Irving, Texas, and turned down teaching opportunities at four-year institutions to remain there. Spending many years as a volunteer advisor to PTK, she estimated that she helped 1,500 to 2,000 students receive scholarships to four-year colleges or associate degree programs.