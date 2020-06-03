PJC Students Named to President & Dean’s list

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that over 160 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.

Students on the PJC President’s List by hometowns in Texas:

Arlington: Sam Creed

Blossom: Nathan Uhl

Boerne: Sterling Riggs

Bogata: Hannah Binion

Brashear: Rene Aguilar

Brenham: Evan Schroeder

Brookston: Sean Lehenbauer

Caddo Mills: Christie Neal

Campbell: Jennifer Stephenson

Center: Allison Wilson

Conroe: James Jacobs

Conroe Hayden Johnson

Cooper: Harley Briggs

Cooper Joseph Manners

Cooper Brayden Watkins

Dallas: Nikyla Green

Detroit: Michael Moorhead

Dike: Valeria Duran

Fate: Michael Gee

Forney: Kyle Hogwood

Garland: Elizabeth Martinez

Greenville: Jimmy Enriquez, Annie Luse, Alexis McKean, Summer Molitierno, Kimberlin Rico, Melissa Spenler

Houston: Alessandro Felizzola

Houston Briasia Garza

Irving: Salvador Torres Garcia

Josephine: Rowdie Adams

Lewisville: Drake Boggan

Lovelady: Skye Watts

Lubbock: Brandon McCormick

Paris: Bobbi Abbott, Davis Benavides, Daniel Blackmon, Agueda Chavez, Frank Chubbee, Erica Cole, Taylor Cook, Annabel Doss, Keegan Fendley, Brailye Fleming, Kenny Graham, Jacob Hawthorne, Brayden Johnson, Seth Mayfield, Joshua Nieto, Chloe Osterbuhr, Shailin Pipwala, Yessica Ramirez, Fiona Schepis, Christopher Sheppard, Kaydee Tate

Point: Christopher Arnwine, Katie Nesterenko

Powderly: Jimmie Avinger, Arden Drennen, Micah Jones, Aaron Roberts, Jaxon Shelton, Sydney Williams

Quinlan: Derkisha Wofford

Reno: Haleigh Blackshear

Royse City: Jordy Aguilar, Isaac Morales, Benjamin Rose, Daniel Rose, Hunter Tullis, Alexis Wood

Saltillo: Cayce Parris

Sulphur Springs: Angela Bautista, Jaqueline Espinoza, Brittani McClure, Amanda Yancey

Sumner: Sadie Froese

The Woodlands: Romello Wilbert

Students from other states named to the PJC President’s List:

Flint, Mich.: Starlin Hamilton

Antlers, Okla.: Kaylea Bailey

Choctaw, Okla.: Ronni Hayes

Hugo, Okla.: Quentin Gilbert, Hollye Hinsley, Tiffany Johnson

Students on the Dean’s List by their hometowns in Texas:

Anderson: Joshua Mancuso

Blossom: Christian Smallwood

Campbell: Matthew Morris

Clarksville: Kayle Woodberry

College Station: Wilson Roubion

Commerce: Ryan Watkins

Cooper: Laura McMenamy

Deport: Jacob Holt

Desoto: Matthew Castaneda

Elkhart: Brady Johnson

Garland: Chase Alford

Georgetown: Reese Grimes

Greenville: Caleb Artis, Jocelyn Bellomy, Jack Humphries, Minerva Mendoza Ojeda, Megan Prigmore, Jeania Wells

Honey Grove: Trevor Coker, Joshua Vetter

Jacksonville: Gracie Jackson

Jasper: Haley Shultz

Kyle: Jonas Cerecedes

Ladonia: Caleb Killian

Lewisville: Haven Grider

Madisonville: Zach Poe

Mansfield: Obed Santos

Marondera: St. John Mhindu

Mesquite: Uvaldina Alcantara

Missouri City: Mitchell Cashion

Mount Vernon: Jennifer Hess

Nacogdoches: Amber Allen

Paris: Constance Bivins, Brandi Dias, Lamar Everd, Josiah Frankland, Kaitlin Frazier, Emily Futral, Madison Herron, Molly Law, William McCormick, Rylie Miner, Osvaldo Palomares, Ashley Parker, Antonio Resendiz, Neva Shelton, Justin Tucker, Johnathon Waldrip, Feng Xiao

Point: Kimber Grant

Powderly: Stanley Bailey

Ravenna: Ashely Parsons

Red Oak: Ariel Warren

Royse City: Evan Barron, Devon Brawner, Crystal Solis

Saltillo: Destiny Welch

Spring: James Starnes

Sugarland: Ty Abraham

Sulphur Springs: Clayton Brandenburgh, Cassidy Davis, Brittany Elder, Arian Jaboneta, Sarah Leano, Christopher Ledezma, Aide Lopez, Caleb Wyatt

Terrell: Aspen Moore

Waxahachie: Raymond Kennedy

Willis: Jace Mapston

Wolfe City: Maria Davila; Meagan Leigh-Manuell

Students named to the Dean’s List from other states and countries:

Minden, La.: Camron Dollar

Sulphur, La.: Daxton Tinker

Cedar, Minn.: Carter McLaughlin

Hugo, Okla.: Tristin Freeman

Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Dimitrios Stamatopoulos