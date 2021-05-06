PJC Students Planning to Graduate Need to Check Assigned Time Slots

Paris Junior College is holding a modified in-person Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 7 at Noyes Stadium. In order to maintain social distancing, students who applied to graduate by the April 19 deadline and plan to walk at graduation should have received an email giving them an assigned time slot.

“Students who applied to graduate by the deadline have been assigned a time slot and should have received an email with that information,” said Student Records and Recruiting Coordinator Norma Wright.

Graduation time slots are assigned by last name as follows:

7:10 p.m. – A-B

7:15 p.m. – C

7:20 p.m. – D-F

7:30 p.m. – G

7:35 p.m. – H

7:40 p.m. – J-L

7:50 p.m. – M

8:00 p.m. – N-P

8:05 p.m. – R

8:10 p.m. – S

8:15 p.m. – T-Y

Those with questions may call the Admissions and Records Office at 903-782-0425.