PJC Students To Be Awarded $1500 Or $500; Special Registration On Saturday

Paris Junior College students taking 15 semester credit hours will receive $1,500 this spring semester, and other students $500. Qualifying students will also receive a free laptop. Dual credit/concurrent students need to be eligible for the programs.

“We know these are tough times for many people,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “So, we want to provide extra assistance for students. PJC has over 70 certificate and degree programs that can be completed in two years or less, including a new diagnostic medical sonography program.”

Classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, and PJC will be open this Saturday from 10:00 am to noon to help busy students register.

To receive $1,500, a student must take 15 semester credit hours, and those taking fewer hours will get $500. Students enrolled in at least nine hours, either online or in-person, will receive a free laptop unless the student already received a computer in the fall. In addition, free Microsoft Office programs are available to download.

New students may go to www.parisjc.edu/apply to be admitted to PJC, then register for classes in person. Returning students may sign up for courses through MyPJC. Call 903-782-0425 or email apply@parisjc.edu with questions.