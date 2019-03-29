Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
cypress basin hospice

PJC- Sulphur Springs Campus News

2 hours ago

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center student Chris Espinoza tells his story during in Instructor Paul May’s public speaking class. Everett Beatty, seated at right, had just completed his address to the class.

 

Jacob Bova, left, and Mauro Hernandez work on welding projects at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop.To learn more about the welding program at the Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     