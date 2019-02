The Blend Club, a service organization on the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, sponsored a blood drive this week that was conducted by Carter Bloodcare. According to Lanie Wright of Carter, the drive was highly successful, exceeding their goal by collecting 21 units! Wright added, “Congrats and thank you so much — this helped tremendously while we are battling the flu outbreak.” Above, Jason Gregory of the Fire Academy was one of the 21 making life saving contributions.