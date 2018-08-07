PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Offering CAD Classes

The PJC-Sulphur Springs Center will be offering evening classes in computer-aided design and drafting this fall at the local campus.

Included among the classes will be technical drafting, basic computer-aid, 3-D printing and an afternoon class in architectural drafting.

Students can earn a certificate in just two semesters and begin a career in computer aided design and 3D prototyping. Financial aid is available for qualifying applicants.

For more information on these and other classes offered at the Center, call 903-885-1232 or go by the campus office at 1137 Loop 301 East in Sulphur Springs.