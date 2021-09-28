PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Offering Short-Term Industry Readiness Course

Looking to meet the needs of local businesses, the Continuing Education Department at the Paris Junior College – Sulphur Springs Center is offering an Industry Readiness course to give students an excellent opportunity to improve their skills and become more employable.

As work practices change, new jobs have been created and the Industry Readiness course will provide the student with these skills. Industries are looking for employees with safety training; knowledge of how to safely operate a forklift; technical and applied mathematics skills; basic logistic training; electrical hazard training; blue print reading; basic shop safety and a basic knowledge of hand tools.

Many local industries are offering entry-level salaries of $15-16 per hour and, depending on the company, signing bonuses. Those with skills can expect to advance more quickly.

The course will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11 (the class will not meet Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27). A total of 64 hours will cost $825, and scholarships are available to students to largely defray that cost. Interested local businesses have donated some of the needed course materials such as hard hats.

Upon completion of this course, students will earn the OSHA 10 Hour General Industry certification and Forklift Operator Certification. Job placement assistance is available for students successfully completing the course. Please contact PJC Continuing Education at 903-782-0447 or PJC-CE@parisjc.edu for more information or to sign up for the class.