ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Certification

 

Paris Junior College – Sulphur Springs Center

Because welding is such a skilled trade that requires precision work, it is necessary to become certified as a welder before landing a great job. Requirements for welders can vary from employer to employer.

John Plemons, the instructor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Welding School, recently tested his summer classes and 28 students passed and received their certification and ready to go to work.

Samuel Aragon, Commerce; Jesus Arriaga,Royse City; James Barrett,Como; Landin Dugalle,Sulphur Springs; Tobias Hackney,Celeste;Trey Hollowa,-Greenville; Maiique McCarter, Sulphur Springs, Trenton McKinney; Yantis; Madison Roberts,Sulphur Springs; James Rodriquez, Commerce; Alden Schaffi, Greenville, Jonathan Pichardo, Sulphur Springs; Nicholas Niemirirowski, Como;  Douglas Thomas, Quinlan; Shawn Hartkube; Campbell.

Also Bryce Akin, Greenville; Freddie Jackson, Yantis; Luis Hernandez, Winnsboro; Cole Jackson, Fate; Edgar Martinez, Mt. Vernon; Yordy Vazquez, Pickton; Shamar Whaley, Sulphur Springs, Alessaandro  Alvarez, Brashear; Jason Keyes, Sulphur Springs; Andrew Price, David Ruth, Sulphur Springs; Cole Stover, Greenville; Angela Tijerina, Commerce.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved