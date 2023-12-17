PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Certification

Because welding is such a skilled trade that requires precision work, it is necessary to become certified as a welder before landing a great job. Requirements for welders can vary from employer to employer.

John Plemons, the instructor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Welding School, recently tested his summer classes and 28 students passed and received their certification and ready to go to work.

Samuel Aragon, Commerce; Jesus Arriaga,Royse City; James Barrett,Como; Landin Dugalle,Sulphur Springs; Tobias Hackney,Celeste;Trey Hollowa,-Greenville; Maiique McCarter, Sulphur Springs, Trenton McKinney; Yantis; Madison Roberts,Sulphur Springs; James Rodriquez, Commerce; Alden Schaffi, Greenville, Jonathan Pichardo, Sulphur Springs; Nicholas Niemirirowski, Como; Douglas Thomas, Quinlan; Shawn Hartkube; Campbell.

Also Bryce Akin, Greenville; Freddie Jackson, Yantis; Luis Hernandez, Winnsboro; Cole Jackson, Fate; Edgar Martinez, Mt. Vernon; Yordy Vazquez, Pickton; Shamar Whaley, Sulphur Springs, Alessaandro Alvarez, Brashear; Jason Keyes, Sulphur Springs; Andrew Price, David Ruth, Sulphur Springs; Cole Stover, Greenville; Angela Tijerina, Commerce.