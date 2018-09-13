PJC – Sulphur Springs Campus Extra-Curricular Activities

COFFEE/CRAFTS
Students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center enjoy an extra-curricular activity called “coffee and crafts.” The event provides free coffee and an artist canvas board for each student participating. Above PJC Student Activities Coordinator Taylor Cooper looks on as Alexis Foster of Sulphur Springs, left, and Laura Willets of Yantis begin their paintings.
