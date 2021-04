GRADUATING

Jocelyn Sanchez Ambriz, left, is getting ready to make her graduation walk at Paris Junior College May 7 as she receives her cap and gown from PJC Student Records/Recruiting Coordinator Norma Steed at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. Ambriz, an accounting major, is an office secretary at the Sulphur Springs Center where she also took her classes. “I loved my college experience at PJC,” she said.