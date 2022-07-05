PJC Summer II Terms To Be Held At All Three Campuses

Current and future college students will benefit by taking a five-week class from Paris Junior College in the Summer II term that starts Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Graduating seniors from area high schools who have yet to apply to PJC may use the scholarship covering tuition to a Summer II class.

Students starting at PJC or a university in the fall will find something to fit their degree plan. PJC designs its classes to transfer to Texas public universities, helping students reach their educational goals more quickly. Many in-person courses are available for those who learn more quickly that way, and online classes for students who have come to prefer that mode of learning.

Paris in-person classes include biology, anatomy & physiology, composition II, federal or Texas government, U.S. history I or II, theater appreciation, intermediate keyboarding, microeconomics, maintenance of wellness, and math classes at all levels.

In-person classes in Greenville cover art appreciation, business computer applications, biology, anatomy & physiology, introduction to computing, microeconomics, composition II, federal or Texas government, U.S. history I or II, lifespan growth and development, introduction to sociology, and math classes at all levels.

Sulphur Springs in-person classes include biology, anatomy & physiology, composition II, federal or Texas government, U.S. history I or II, music or theater appreciation, microeconomics, lifespan growth and development, and math classes.

Online courses cover basic animal science, business computer applications, nutrition & diet therapy, biology, anatomy & physiology I or II, microbiology, and introduction to mass communication or computing. You can also select police systems & practices, music, art or theater appreciation, macroeconomics, composition I or II, British or world literature, physical geology, federal or Texas government, U.S. history I or II, health data & content, and structure. There are also world civilizations I, concepts of physical fitness, drug use and abuse, care & prevention of athletic injuries, college physics II, solar system, introduction to PC operating systems, general psychology, lifespan growth & development, sociology, beginning or intermediate Spanish II, public speaking, college algebra, calculus for business & social sciences, and statistical methods.

Students who have not yet applied may go to www.parisjc.edu/apply or contact apply@parisjc.edu, 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs. Scholarship information is available at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships. The College will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.