PJC Department of Drama’s second production is 1776 during their 2021-2022 “Raise Your Voice!” season, and the first musical production since 2019. The presentation of “1776” puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons. Shows will be Dec 9-11 at 7:30 pm and Dec 12 at 2:30 pm at the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theatre at Paris Junior College.