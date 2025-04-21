PJC Hosts First Female Texas Ranger For Special Campus Presentation

Paris Junior College invites the community to a special Texas Ranger Major Wende Wakeman presentation this Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 am in the Math and Science Building, Room 101, on the PJC Paris campus.

Major Wakeman will share insights into the proud tradition and modern role of the Texas Rangers, one of American history’s most storied law enforcement organizations. Her visit offers a unique opportunity to hear firsthand about the Rangers’ history, legacy, and continuing service in Texas.

“The Rangers are part of the history of the Old West and part of its mythology,” said Paul Guidry, Criminal Justice Instructor. “It’s an honor to welcome Major Wakeman to PJC, and we encourage students, faculty, staff, and community members to join us for this inspiring event.”

The Texas Rangers have long stood as symbols of resilience and resourcefulness. As former Ranger Captain Bob Crowder once stated, “A Ranger is an officer who can handle any situation without definite instructions from his commanding officer or higher authority.” That definition continues to reflect the spirit of the Rangers today.

This event is free and open to the public. Join us for this special opportunity to learn more about Texas history, law enforcement, and leadership.

Paris Junior College invita a la comunidad a una presentación especial de los Rangers de Texas, Wende Wakeman, este martes 22 de abril de 2025 a las 10:00 a.m. en el Edificio de Matemáticas y Ciencias, Salón 101, en el campus de PJC Paris.

El Mayor Wakeman compartirá ideas sobre la orgullosa tradición y el papel moderno de los Rangers de Texas, una de las organizaciones policiales con más historia de la historia de Estados Unidos. Su visita ofrece una oportunidad única para escuchar de primera mano sobre la historia, el legado y el servicio continuo de los Rangers en Texas.

“Los Rangers son parte de la historia del Viejo Oeste y parte de su mitología”, dijo Paul Guidry, Instructor de Justicia Penal. “Es un honor dar la bienvenida al Mayor Wakeman a PJC, y alentamos a los estudiantes, profesores, personal y miembros de la comunidad a unirse a nosotros para este evento inspirador”.

Los Rangers de Texas han sido durante mucho tiempo símbolos de resiliencia e ingenio. Como dijo una vez el ex capitán de los Rangers Bob Crowder: “Un Ranger es un oficial que puede manejar cualquier situación sin instrucciones definidas de su oficial al mando o autoridad superior”. Esa definición sigue reflejando el espíritu de los Rangers hoy en día.

Este evento es gratuito y abierto al público. Únase a nosotros en esta oportunidad especial para aprender más sobre la historia, la aplicación de la ley y el liderazgo de Texas.

campus.

Major Wakeman will share insights into the proud tradition and modern role of the Texas Rangers, one of the most storied law enforcement organizations in American history. Her visit offers a unique opportunity to hear firsthand about the history, legacy, and continuing service of the Rangers in Texas.

“The Rangers are part of the history of the Old West, and part of its mythology,” said Paul Guidry, Criminal Justice Instructor. “It’s an honor to welcome Major Wakeman to PJC, and we encourage students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to join us for this inspiring event.”

The Texas Rangers have long stood as symbols of resilience and resourcefulness. As former Ranger Captain Bob Crowder once stated, “A Ranger is an officer who is able to handle any given situation without definite instructions from his commanding officer or higher authority. This ability must be proven before a man becomes a Ranger.” That definition continues to reflect the spirit of the Rangers today.

This event is free and open to the public.

Join us for this special opportunity to learn more about Texas history, law enforcement, and leadership.