PJC To Provide $1000/$500 In Pandemic Aid To Fall Students

Thanks to pandemic aid funding from the federal government, Paris Junior College will make available $1,000 to full-time students and $500 for part-time students enrolled in fall 2021 classes who meet eligibility requirements.

“PJC is always ready to assist our students,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “We are pleased to pass along additional funds to help them meet challenges caused by the pandemic.”

Fall classes start August 30, so students need to register as soon as possible to ensure they get the courses they need.

The additional aid is made possible by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) and will be awarded until it runs out. HEERF III funds may be used to assist with tuition, fees and other expenses directly related to education. The funding will be distributed no later than mid-semester. Students may apply the funds to a past due or current balance with PJC.

PJC’s in-district tuition for 15 semester credit hours is $2,460, eighth best among all Texas public community colleges, according to information from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. PJC tuition is also lower than nearly all nearby colleges and well below the state average of $3,018.

To provide more options to students wanting to register in-person, PJC will be open Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at all locations. The College will also be open until 6 p.m. on weekdays from August 23 to Sept. 2 to assist students.

For more information go to www.parisjc.edu, or call 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.