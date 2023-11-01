PJC Wildcat Honored By Dave Campbell Football

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the bible of Texas high school football since 1960, annually selects only five student-athletes from around the state to be spotlighted with its prestigious Unsung Hero Award presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. Paris High School football player Keivarius Cooper is one of those deserving people. Cooper will receive $500 in tuition assistance to the college of his choice and will be spotlighted later this year during the UIL State Football Championships in Arlington.