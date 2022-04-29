PJC Women’s Basketball Clinic, Tryouts

Paris Junior College Women’s Basketball is sponsoring several youth clinics today and Saturday at the Hunt Center. A youth immersion clinic for children aged five to ten will be held Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. On Saturday, a point guard clinic for 6th thru 12 graders will be from 9:00 am until Noon, and a shooting and scoring clinic will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

An open tryout will be held tomorrow from 4:00 pm – 6-pm for the PJC women’s basketball team. All high school unsigned seniors and players who may be looking to transfer are welcome. There will be an information session, a few warm-up drills, then five on five play. The cost for the tryout is $10 per attendee.