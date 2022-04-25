PJC Women’s Basketball Holding Camps, Tryout

Paris Junior College Women’s Basketball is sponsoring several youth clinics and an open team tryout on April 29-30, 2022, at the Hunt Center.

A youth immersion clinic for children aged five to ten will be held Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, April 29. The clinic introduces attendees to the fundamental concepts of basketball and beginner skills and drills.

Saturday morning, April 30, a point guard clinic will be from 9:00 am to noon for young people in sixth through twelfth grades. Participants will focus on the skills and concepts vital to playing as a lead guard. Through various drills and scenario breakdowns, attendees will work on ball-handling, passing, and decision-making.

A Shooting/Iso scoring clinic will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for young people in sixth through twelfth grades on Saturday afternoon. Participants will improve their shooting mechanics and footwork and work on how to exploit one on one coverage best. They will also work on attacking closeouts, transitioning decision-making, and making reads off-ball screens.

The cost is $30 for each session, and boys and girls are welcome at all of them. A multi-session/multi-child discount is available. To sign up for the clinics, contact PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian at bchristian@parisjc.edu or call 903-782-0207.

On Saturday afternoon, April 30, an open tryout will be held for the PJC women’s basketball team from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All high school unsigned seniors and players who may be looking to transfer are welcome. There will be an information session, a few warm-up drills, then five on five play. The cost for the tryout is $10 per attendee.

To register for the tryout, contact Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Reginald Mosley at rmosley@parisjc.edu or call 903-782-0233.