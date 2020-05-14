PJC Workforce Students Return Monday To Finish Spring Semester

While most sophomores at Paris Junior College have finished their online classes and applied for graduation, students in some workforce programs will return on Monday, May 18, as part of a phased-in reopening process.

“Our faculty and students in spring semester workforce courses with hands-on labs will be allowed to return to campus to complete their courses,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “The only people allowed on our campuses, will be identified spring semester workforce students and their faculty along with essential employees that have been on campus since our COVID-19 closure. We will begin a phased-in opening process with planned full operation by the fall semester.”

Entrance for classes in the Applied Sciences Building is on the east side of campus from Collegiate Drive by the Hunt Center, and the access for the Workforce Training Center will be from Clarksville St., by Capizzis Restaurant on the north end of campus. There will be one entry into the building at both the PJC – Greenville and the PJC – Sulphur Springs Centers.

All vehicles must enter and exit in these locations. At the checkpoint, those entering must answer health questions and have their temperature taken, and their name is on a list of students and employees allowed on campus. Anyone coming on campus must wear a mask and practice appropriate hand sanitizing.

“This follows the Governor’s guidelines for Reopening Texas and the designated higher education checklist,” said Dr. Anglin.

June 1 marks the beginning of Summer I and Extended Terms. Academic classes for university transfer are online, and workforce programs will be hybrid – the classroom portion will start online, with students on campus later in the term to complete in-person lab work.

Summer workforce programs offering classes include accounting, air conditioning, and refrigeration, business management, computer-aided design, and 3D printing – both standard and in the jewelry program, cybersecurity, computer networking, electrician, emergency medical services, gemology, medical records coding, mechatronics, nursing, office technology, radiology technology, surgical technology, watchmaking, and welding.

Students are encouraged to continue using online services if possible and may make virtual appointments with advisors. Should a problem arise that can’t be solved remotely, an arrangement may be made for a student to come to campus.

Online registration is open for the summer and fall 2020 semesters for all PJC locations. Returning students may register online through their MyPJC account or with an advisor at counseling@parisjc.edu. New students should reach out to pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu or call 903-782-0425. Other vital contacts are available at www.parisjc.edu/covid-19.